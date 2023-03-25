Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,910. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

