Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67,343.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.94. The company had a trading volume of 654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.