Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 959,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,601. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.