Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.