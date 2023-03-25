Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.03

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.03 and traded as low as $19.64. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 726,783 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

