Invitoken (INVI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,783.00

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $58,783.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00333702 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.51 or 0.26101878 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

