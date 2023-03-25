IonQ’s (IONQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

