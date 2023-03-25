IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.50. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 60,123 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

