iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ICVT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.95. 88,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

