iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.