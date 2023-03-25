iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. 1,532,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

