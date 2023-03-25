Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) is Silchester International Investors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 48.5% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 8.46% of Janus Henderson Group worth $329,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

