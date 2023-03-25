JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. First Northwest Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 1.20% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNWB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,283.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FNWB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

