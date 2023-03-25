JCSD Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. PCB Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.34% of PCB Bancorp worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,342,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,568,372.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,305 shares of company stock worth $294,633. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

