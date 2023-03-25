Jefferies Financial Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

