John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
JBSS opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.31.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
