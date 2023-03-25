Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.56. 2,145,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

