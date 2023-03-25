Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

