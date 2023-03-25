Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,687 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.