Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. 11,415,978 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

