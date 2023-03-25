Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

