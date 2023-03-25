Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock valued at $41,929 over the last ninety days. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.