JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

