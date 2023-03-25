Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 9,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

