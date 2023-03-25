Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

