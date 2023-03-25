Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

