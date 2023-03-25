Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE:PKG opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

