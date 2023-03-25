Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 700 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

