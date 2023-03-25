Kaizen Financial Strategies Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.