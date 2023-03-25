Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 3,750 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.