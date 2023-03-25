Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 610 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

