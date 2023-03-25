Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.70. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

