Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.