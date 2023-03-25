KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 1.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

UNOV opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In related news, Director Giorgio R. Saumat bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,916,478 shares in the company, valued at $819,164.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, Director Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 6,000,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,916,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,164.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,259,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,597.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,151,289 shares of company stock worth $116,044.

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.