KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 1.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %
UNOV opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
