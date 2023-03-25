KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,824 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

