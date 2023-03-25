Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $7,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

KEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

