Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Cut by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

