Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.