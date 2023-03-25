Konnect Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $139,307.86 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

