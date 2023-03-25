L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.70. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 10,527 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
L.B. Foster Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.