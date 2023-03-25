L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.70. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 10,527 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

