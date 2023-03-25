Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.48

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.48 ($7.67) and traded as low as GBX 579 ($7.11). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 583.80 ($7.17), with a volume of 1,848,493 shares traded.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 677.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Land Securities Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,407.41%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

