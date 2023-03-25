Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

