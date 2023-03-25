Legend of RPS (LRPS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.62

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00332162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.01 or 0.25981384 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

