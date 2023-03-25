Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.