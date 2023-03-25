Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $24.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.41.

LBTYA stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

