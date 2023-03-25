Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
