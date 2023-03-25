Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

