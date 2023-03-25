Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.