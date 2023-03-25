Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.43. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 38,594 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

