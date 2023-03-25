Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

