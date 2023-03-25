McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

